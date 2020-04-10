Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > PM Modi recalls courage and righteousness of Jesus Christ on Good Friday

PM Modi recalls courage and righteousness of Jesus Christ on Good Friday

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
"Lord Christ devoted his life to serving others. His courage and righteousness stand out and so does his sense of justice," Modi wrote on Twitter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AS419666

Ashish singh RT @the_hindu: Lord Christ devoted his life to serving others. His courage and righteousness stand out and so does his sense of justice,” M… 5 minutes ago

goveas_sharon

SHARON GOVEAS RT @IndiaToday: We should remember Lord Christ and his commitment to truth, service and justice : PM #GoodFriday https://t.co/2km11m6v9C 17 minutes ago

sanurai309

sanu RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: PM Modi recalls courage and righteousness of Jesus Christ on Good Friday https://t.co/L6Xr9Lola4 20 minutes ago

ethnic_

భారతీయుడు RT @ndtv: PM Modi recalls courage and righteousness of Jesus Christ on #GoodFriday https://t.co/10rh40phP1 https://t.co/C7Sxe0VWOZ 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.