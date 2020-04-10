Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus pandemic: Kareena Kapoor shares a throwback picture of beach vacation with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, says 'Take me back'

Coronavirus pandemic: Kareena Kapoor shares a throwback picture of beach vacation with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, says 'Take me back'

Bollywood Life Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.The film is inspired by Tom Hanks' blockbuster Forrest Gump, which was based on a 1986 novel by the same name
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Kareena posts pictures of her 'Easter bunnies' Taimur, Saif

Kareena posts pictures of her 'Easter bunnies' Taimur, Saif 01:08

 Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday treated her fans with a photograph of her "Easter bunnies" -- husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

11bhavyavyas

Kareena's Fanboy RT @BigYack_India: Scores of Bollywood stars are using their reach as a celebrity status to educate people about the dos and don’ts during… 1 day ago

BigYack_India

BigYack.com Scores of Bollywood stars are using their reach as a celebrity status to educate people about the dos and don’ts du… https://t.co/koOsx04K9L 1 day ago

mehek_mahtani

mehek mahtani Coronavirus pandemic: Kareena Kapoor Khan cooks gajar ka halwa, Kartik Aaryan bakes a cake for his sister during th… https://t.co/eXhORWcq9T 6 days ago

SrAbuBakr

Muhammad Abubakar RT @bollywood_life: Coronavirus pandemic: Kareena Kapoor Khan cooks gajar ka halwa, Kartik Aaryan bakes a cake for his sister during this 2… 6 days ago

bollywood_life

Bollywood Life Coronavirus pandemic: Kareena Kapoor Khan cooks gajar ka halwa, Kartik Aaryan bakes a cake for his sister during th… https://t.co/Ve4nyb7qPF 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.