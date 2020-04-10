West Bengal: Taxi driver offers hospital as quarantine unit Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Taxi driver Md Saidul Laskar and his wife Shamima who set up a 55-bed hospital — ‘Marufa Memorial Hospital’ — at Punri village in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas, nearly 40 kilometres from Kolkata, have offered to the state government the two-storied building for a quarantine centre for Covid-19 patients. The hospital was built in memory of Saidul’s sister Marufa Khatoon. 👓 View full article

