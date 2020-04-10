Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > West Bengal: Taxi driver offers hospital as quarantine unit

West Bengal: Taxi driver offers hospital as quarantine unit

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Taxi driver Md Saidul Laskar and his wife Shamima who set up a 55-bed hospital — ‘Marufa Memorial Hospital’ — at Punri village in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas, nearly 40 kilometres from Kolkata, have offered to the state government the two-storied building for a quarantine centre for Covid-19 patients. The hospital was built in memory of Saidul’s sister Marufa Khatoon.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Claps come for NHS workers outside hospital treating British Prime Minister

Claps come for NHS workers outside hospital treating British Prime Minister 02:41

 The NHS clap from St Thomas' Hospital A&E unit in Westminster. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stayed in the intensive care unit of the hospital for three nights for coronavirus treatment.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.