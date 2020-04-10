Woman rides 1,400km on two-wheeler to get back her son stranded in Andhra Pradesh Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Braving stringent lockdown norms, a school teacher rode 1,400 km on her scooty to bring her son back home. Razia Begum, a teacher in Bodhan, Nizamabad, undertook the arduous journey as her son was stuck in Nellore in AP . 👓 View full article

