Woman rides 1,400km on two-wheeler to get back her son stranded in Andhra Pradesh

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Braving stringent lockdown norms, a school teacher rode 1,400 km on her scooty to bring her son back home. Razia Begum, a teacher in Bodhan, Nizamabad, undertook the arduous journey as her son was stuck in Nellore in AP .
