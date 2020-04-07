Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus lockdown: Ensuring education for high school students in Assam’s Hailakandi district

Coronavirus lockdown: Ensuring education for high school students in Assam’s Hailakandi district

Indian Express Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Localish - Published
News video: This schools lockdown hasn't stopped their weekly newscast

This schools lockdown hasn't stopped their weekly newscast 02:12

 With millions of students dealing with class disruptions due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a journalism class in Arcadia, California, took matters into their own hands. They decided to continue to produce their weekly news broadcast from home to provide information and comfort to their fellow Arcadia...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jessandthehive

Jess & the Hive RT @NearLifeTech: "EdTech has a crucial role to play in ensuring that schools, universities & workplaces deliver learning and training..."… 3 days ago

NearLifeTech

Near-Life™ "EdTech has a crucial role to play in ensuring that schools, universities & workplaces deliver learning and trainin… https://t.co/BwQiNtGuwW 3 days ago

sheikismail

sheikismail RT @thebetterindia: https://t.co/WOZroDouab #CoronaLockdown: Gurugram Startup Is Ensuring Govt School Kids Still Get Classes https://t.co/J… 6 days ago

thebetterindia

The Better India https://t.co/WOZroDouab #CoronaLockdown: Gurugram Startup Is Ensuring Govt School Kids Still Get Classes https://t.co/JOWeqIyeoY 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.