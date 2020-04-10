Global  

Masakali 2.0: Singer Mohit Chauhan expresses his disappointment; says, 'permission must be taken from original creator'

After them, singer Mohit Chauhan, who crooned the original track, has come out in open to talk about Masakali 2.0. And let us tell you, even Mohit is unhappy with the new version.
