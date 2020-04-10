Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Masakali 2.0: Hansal Mehta SLAMS Tanishk Bagchi's version, calls it 'ear-shattering'

Masakali 2.0: Hansal Mehta SLAMS Tanishk Bagchi's version, calls it 'ear-shattering'

Bollywood Life Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Ever since the Masakali 2.0 version came out, people are slamming the remake specialist Tanishk Bagchi and others for the same. After AR Rahman's sly dig, Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra, Prasoon Joshi and Mohit Chauhan's criticism, now filmmaker Hansal Mehta has also slammed the song.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sdwived78367662

s.dwivedi If you are artist you do not accuse others of rehearsing or stealing or even changing the form of it, it is the nat… https://t.co/dlSKJpPNAd 1 hour ago

bollywood_life

Bollywood Life Masakali 2.0: Hansal Mehta SLAMS Tanishk Bagchi's version, calls it 'ear-shattering' #AbhishekBachchan #ARRahman… https://t.co/Q3HLxyMZKo 1 hour ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Hansal Mehta urges people to reject remixes #Masakali2 via @etimes https://t.co/fsADIEhk7C 3 hours ago

imshivmgoyal

Shivam Goyal🇮🇳 RT @bombaytimes: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has joined the bandwagon and expressed his displeasure for the remix of AR Rahman’s #Masakali ! #M… 3 hours ago

bombaytimes

BombayTimes Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has joined the bandwagon and expressed his displeasure for the remix of AR Rahman’s… https://t.co/RvBuxtWTzd 3 hours ago

FILMYDUNIYAHAI

MOVIES ❤ MASTI ❤ MAGIC Hansal Mehta slams ‘Masakali 2.0’: It is an insult to the original creator https://t.co/hV9QtRYwJJ Download the ET… https://t.co/TLuNe5kzgP 4 hours ago

etimes

ETimes Hansal Mehta urges people to reject remixes #Masakali2 https://t.co/tiENsNZIC4 5 hours ago

timesofindia

The Times Of India Hansal Mehta urges people to reject remixes #Masakali2 via @etimes https://t.co/fsADIEhk7C 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.