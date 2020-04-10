Global  

Covid-19: India in final stages of framing protocols for clinical trial of plasma therapy, says ICMR

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
India is in the final stages of framing a protocol for conducting a clinical trial for convalescent plasma therapy, which uses antibodies from the blood of cured patients, to treat severely-ill Covid-19 patients, ICMR said. Kerala is set to become the first state in the country to commence the therapy to treat that critically-ill on a trial basis.
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: On day 17: Centre asks to double testing, ICMR nod to Plasma therapy | Oneindia News

On day 17: Centre asks to double testing, ICMR nod to Plasma therapy | Oneindia News 06:31

 On Day 17, as we near the end to the 3-week lockdown, the Centre has asked states to ramp up sample collection and testing for COVID-19 and ICMR is framing a protocol for plasma therapy among other news #Lockdown21

