Covid-19: India in final stages of framing protocols for clinical trial of plasma therapy, says ICMR

Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

India is in the final stages of framing a protocol for conducting a clinical trial for convalescent plasma therapy, which uses antibodies from the blood of cured patients, to treat severely-ill Covid-19 patients, ICMR said. Kerala is set to become the first state in the country to commence the therapy to treat that critically-ill on a trial basis. 👓 View full article

