Covid-19: India in final stages of framing protocols for clinical trial of plasma therapy, says ICMR
Friday, 10 April 2020 () India is in the final stages of framing a protocol for conducting a clinical trial for convalescent plasma therapy, which uses antibodies from the blood of cured patients, to treat severely-ill Covid-19 patients, ICMR said. Kerala is set to become the first state in the country to commence the therapy to treat that critically-ill on a trial basis.
On Day 17, as we near the end to the 3-week lockdown, the Centre has asked states to ramp up sample collection and testing for COVID-19 and ICMR is framing a protocol for plasma therapy among other news
