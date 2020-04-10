Global  

Coronavirus pandemic: Akshay Kumar donates Rs 3 crore to BMC for the manufacture of masks, rapid testing kits and Personal Protective Equipment

Bollywood Life Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus pandemic: After donating Rs 25 crores to the PM CARES fund, Akshay Kumar donates Rs 3 crore to BMC for the manufacture of masks, rapid testing kits and Personal Protective Equipment.
 Health care workers across the nation are participating in a call to action, demanding more personal protective equipment from the federal government.

