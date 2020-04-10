Global  

Punjab extends COVID-19 lockdown in state till May 1

Zee News Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
The Punjab government on Friday (April 10) extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 1, becoming the second state after Odisha to do so. The decision was taken at a meeting of the council of ministers here today.
