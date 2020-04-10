Coronavirus Outbreak: Punjab extends lockdown in state till May 1

New Delhi: After Odisha, Punjab too has extended the lockdown/curfew in the state till May 1 amid coronavirus crisis. "Punjab cabinet led by Captain Amarinder Singh decides to extend lockdown/curfew in the state till May 1, 2020," tweeted Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder ...

