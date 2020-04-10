Global  

Coronavirus Outbreak: Punjab extends lockdown in state till May 1

Mid-Day Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
New Delhi: After Odisha, Punjab too has extended the lockdown/curfew in the state till May 1 amid coronavirus crisis.

"Punjab cabinet led by Captain Amarinder Singh decides to extend lockdown/curfew in the state till May 1, 2020," tweeted Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder...
