After Punjab CM's remarks, PGIMER Chandigarh says not aware of research about Covid-19 peaking by mid-September Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

After Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday cited a PGIMER Chandigarh research that suggests the Covid-19 pandemic would peak in India by mid-September, the institute has clarified that it is not aware of the report cited by the CM. 👓 View full article

