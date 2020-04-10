Global  

After Punjab CM's remarks, PGIMER Chandigarh says not aware of research about Covid-19 peaking by mid-September

Friday, 10 April 2020
After Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday cited a PGIMER Chandigarh research that suggests the Covid-19 pandemic would peak in India by mid-September, the institute has clarified that it is not aware of the report cited by the CM.
