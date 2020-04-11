Pakistan violates ceasefire at Mendhar and Balakote sectors in J&K Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Mendhar and Balakote sectors in Jammu and Kashmir`s Poonch district on Friday (April 10, 2020) night at 10.30 pm. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this