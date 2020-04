Coronavirus latest updates: 7,447 confirmed cases in India, Maharashtra worst affected Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

There were 40 deaths and 1035 new cases reported from the country in the last 24 hours, the sharpest ever increase in cases. There were 7,447 confirmed cases in India on Saturday morning with Maharashtra being the worst-affected state with over 1,500 positive coronavirus cases. The national capital Delhi registered 183 new cases in a single day on Friday. 👓 View full article

