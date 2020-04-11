Global  

Spitting pan, tobacco products in public places a crime in Rajasthan

Saturday, 11 April 2020
The state government on Friday banned spitting in public places by people chewing pan, tobacco as well as non-tobacco products under Section 2 of the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act, 1957. Whoever found guilty will face an action under Section 188 of the IPC.
