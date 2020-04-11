Spitting pan, tobacco products in public places a crime in Rajasthan

The state government on Friday banned spitting in public places by people chewing pan, tobacco as well as non-tobacco products under Section 2 of the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act, 1957. Whoever found guilty will face an action under Section 188 of the IPC.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Puneet RT @ANI: Rajasthan govt bans spitting in public places by people after chewing pan, tobacco & other products, under Section 2 of Rajasthan… 10 minutes ago Ante RT @NagalandPage: In view of the increasing danger of the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Council for Medical Research (@ICMRDELHI) has al… 28 minutes ago COL YOGESH SHARMA RT @desh_bhkt: Rajasthan govt bans spitting in public places by people after chewing pan, tobacco & other products, under Section 2 of Raja… 53 minutes ago Nagaland Page In view of the increasing danger of the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Council for Medical Research (@ICMRDELHI)… https://t.co/tvSe2ZECYw 56 minutes ago