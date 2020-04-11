Global  

Covid-19: Maharashtra health experts to study Kerala model, conduct death audit

IndiaTimes Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Reeling from one of the highest mortality rates in the country, the state government has decided to study Kerala’s model in dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak and its success in flattening the pandemic graph.
