Village sarpanch slams Sonia Gandhi for giving credit of Bhilwara's Covid-19 model to Rahul Gandhi Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The sarpanch of Devriya village in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district has slammed Congress president Sonia Gandhi for crediting Rahul Gandhi with the district's immensely successful action plan to tackle the outbreak of novel coronavirus. Of late, Bhilwara has been making headlines across the nation for its "ruthless" Covid-19 containment model. 👓 View full article

