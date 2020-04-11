Coronavirus lockdown: PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with CMs; lockdown extension focus of discussion Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

The video conference, which began at 11am, comes amidst indications that the central government may extend the nationwide lockdown with some possible relaxations even as Punjab and Odisha have already announced extending the lockdown beyond April 14 when the current spell of 21-day shutdown across the country ends on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: HT Digital Content - Published 2 days ago PM Modi chairs all-party meet via video conferencing on COVID-19 situation 01:52 Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with floor leaders of parties via video conferencing. The meeting was called to discuss coronavirus situation in the country. This was PM’s first meeting with political party leaders after COVID-19 outbreak. The floor leaders of parties that have over... You Might Like

Tweets about this