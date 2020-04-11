Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus lockdown: PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with CMs; lockdown extension focus of discussion

Coronavirus lockdown: PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with CMs; lockdown extension focus of discussion

IndiaTimes Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
The video conference, which began at 11am, comes amidst indications that the central government may extend the nationwide lockdown with some possible relaxations even as Punjab and Odisha have already announced extending the lockdown beyond April 14 when the current spell of 21-day shutdown across the country ends on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: PM Modi chairs all-party meet via video conferencing on COVID-19 situation

PM Modi chairs all-party meet via video conferencing on COVID-19 situation 01:52

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with floor leaders of parties via video conferencing. The meeting was called to discuss coronavirus situation in the country. This was PM’s first meeting with political party leaders after COVID-19 outbreak. The floor leaders of parties that have over...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.