We`ll fight shoulder-to-shoulder against coronavirus COVID-19, says PM Modi in video-conference with CMs

We`ll fight shoulder-to-shoulder against coronavirus COVID-19, says PM Modi in video-conference with CMs

Zee News Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Apri 11) held a meeting with Chief Ministers primarily to take their suggestions on whether the 21-nation-wide lockdown be extended beyond April 14 to stem the tide of coornavirus infection. This is for the second time PM Modi interacted with the chief ministers via video link after the Centre imposed the lockdown across the country on March 24.
