Enforcement Directorate attaches properties worth Rs 32 crore of Jaya Patel

Zee News Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday (April 11) said that it has attached the properties valued more than Rs 32 crore of Jaya Patel, daughter of businessman Parmananda Tulsidas in a FEMA case.
