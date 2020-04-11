PM Modi has taken correct decision to extend lockdown: Kejriwal
Saturday, 11 April 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a correct decision to extend the nationwide lockdown, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said after a video conference of chief ministers with the PM on Saturday.However, there has been no official announcement of the extension of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, which ends on April 14, yet.
India is debating a strategy on whether to end the nationwide lockdown or extend it. PM Modi will take a final decision after a video call with CMs on April 11, but in an all-party meeting, he has 'hinted' at an extention beyond April 14, as most states favour it. Many are suggesting a staggered...
