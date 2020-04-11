Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > PM Modi has taken correct decision to extend lockdown: Kejriwal

PM Modi has taken correct decision to extend lockdown: Kejriwal

IndiaTimes Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a correct decision to extend the nationwide lockdown, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said after a video conference of chief ministers with the PM on Saturday.However, there has been no official announcement of the extension of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, which ends on April 14, yet.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Vikram Chandra on when India should end lockdown, & other top news

Vikram Chandra on when India should end lockdown, & other top news 08:22

 India is debating a strategy on whether to end the nationwide lockdown or extend it. PM Modi will take a final decision after a video call with CMs on April 11, but in an all-party meeting, he has 'hinted' at an extention beyond April 14, as most states favour it. Many are suggesting a staggered...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

grammar_naahji

Grammar Naahji RT @illogical_7: Kejriwal ~ Pm has taken correct decision to extend the lockdown Modi: https://t.co/MPzdw0AaPe 31 seconds ago

estegano_grafia

Estegano Grafia RT @SputnikInt: #BREAKING | Delhi chief minister: PM Modi has taken 'correct decision' to extend nationwide coronavirus lockdown https://t.… 49 seconds ago

dpal8813423

deepak pal RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Arvind Kejriwal says PM Narendra Modi has decided to extend lockdown; official confirmation awaited https://t.co/5NuIcE… 1 minute ago

shaheenenoor

Shaheen-e-Noor / শাহীন-এ-নূর / شاهین نور RT @Ramanan_V: He can't put it neutrally like: "in consultation with the states ... " He has to butter Modi by saying: "PM has taken corr… 1 minute ago

xyzswami

xyzswamy Kejriwal : PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown Boss the only request for you is to quit politics and j… https://t.co/PNUuBLhhIQ 2 minutes ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: PM @narendramodi has taken correct decision to extend lockdown: @ArvindKejriwal READ: https://t.co/ugWJGPvdB2 #Caut… 7 minutes ago

illogical_7

Laplace😷 Kejriwal ~ Pm has taken correct decision to extend the lockdown Modi: https://t.co/MPzdw0AaPe 10 minutes ago

Outlookindia

Outlook Magazine PM @narendramodi has taken a correct decision to extend the nationwide lockdown, Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal sa… https://t.co/fr92Nnajt9 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.