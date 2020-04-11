Uddhav Thackeray announces extension of coronavirus lockdown till April 30 in Maharashtra

Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said he told PM Modi in the meeting that Maharashtra will continue to be under lockdown after April 14. 👓 View full article



