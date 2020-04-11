Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Uddhav Thackeray announces extension of coronavirus lockdown till April 30 in Maharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray announces extension of coronavirus lockdown till April 30 in Maharashtra

DNA Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said he told PM Modi in the meeting that Maharashtra will continue to be under lockdown after April 14.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Punjab extends COVID-19 lockdown till April 30, CM raises testing concerns

Punjab extends COVID-19 lockdown till April 30, CM raises testing concerns 02:23

 The Punjab government on Friday extended the coronavirus lockdown till April 30, becoming the second state after Odisha to do so. The decision was taken at a meeting of the council of ministers here. Punjab's Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said the state needs to ramp up testing for COVID-19....

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sajid_monsoori

Sajid Monsoori RT @dna: Uddhav Thackeray announces extension of coronavirus lockdown till April 30 in Maharashtra . . . https://t.co/i7IHMSWdtE #coronavir… 48 seconds ago

dna

DNA Uddhav Thackeray announces extension of coronavirus lockdown till April 30 in Maharashtra . . .… https://t.co/Nlo9DM0fsW 23 minutes ago

Sachi_Baat_Bolo

Kuch karoge nahi to kuch hoga nahi!!! RT @ChiniMandi: CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray announces extension of lockdown in Maharashtra till 30th April 2020 and assures smooth suppl… 1 hour ago

ChiniMandi

ChiniMandi CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray announces extension of lockdown in Maharashtra till 30th April 2020 and assures smoo… https://t.co/kJWft0Vbtq 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.