The Punjab government on Friday extended the coronavirus lockdown till April 30, becoming the second state after Odisha to do so. The decision was taken at a meeting of the council of ministers here. Punjab's Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said the state needs to ramp up testing for COVID-19....
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Sajid Monsoori RT @dna: Uddhav Thackeray announces extension of coronavirus lockdown till April 30 in Maharashtra
.
.
.
https://t.co/i7IHMSWdtE
#coronavir… 48 seconds ago
DNA Uddhav Thackeray announces extension of coronavirus lockdown till April 30 in Maharashtra
.
.
.… https://t.co/Nlo9DM0fsW 23 minutes ago