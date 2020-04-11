Coronavirus pandemic: Varun Dhawan REVEALS his relative in the US being tested positive of COVID-19
Saturday, 11 April 2020 () Varun Dhawan who has been actively spreading awareness about COVID-19 through his posts and messages for his fans recently revealed that one of his relatives who is the US has been tested positive of Coronavirus.
