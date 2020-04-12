Global  

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: 139 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan; state total mounts to 770

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: 139 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan; state total mounts to 770

DNA Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said the number of COVID-19 cases in India would have been 8.2 lakh by April 15, if no containment and lockdown measures were implemented.
News video: Coronavirus: 37 deaths, 896 new cases reported in last 24 hours in India | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: 37 deaths, 896 new cases reported in last 24 hours in India | Oneindia News 02:34

 Nearly 900 new novel coronavirus cases and 37 deaths have been reported over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry revealed in its daily briefing. This is the largest ever single-day spike in the number of cases and deaths, the ministry added, and takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in India to...

