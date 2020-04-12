Delhi Police arrests Jamia Coordination Committee member Safoora Zargar for organising anti-CAA stir at Jaffrabad
Sunday, 12 April 2020 () Delhi Police on Saturday arrested Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) media incharge Safoora Zargar for her alleged involvement in violence which erupted in some parts of Delhi due to anti-Citienship Amendment Act protests in February 2020.
