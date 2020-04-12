Delhi Police arrests Jamia Coordination Committee member Safoora Zargar for organising anti-CAA stir at Jaffrabad Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) media incharge Safoora Zargar for her alleged involvement in violence which erupted in some parts of Delhi due to anti-Citienship Amendment Act protests in February 2020. 👓 View full article

