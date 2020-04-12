Coronavirus COVID-19: Southern railways complete conversion of 573 coaches into isolation wards Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

As part of COVID-19 preparedness the southern railway completed the conversion of 573 coaches into isolation wards within the targeted time given by the Indian railways. Indian Railways in consultation with Armed Forces Medical Services, Medical departments of various Zonal Railways and Ayushman Bharat had decided to convert 5000 numbers of ICF design Non-AC (GS & GSCN) coaches older than 15 years into quarantine or isolation coaches. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published 1 day ago Preview of Cashman Isolation Center 01:15 Our first look at the isolation center in Cashman Fields. Delays have been due to the need to properly train staff to work in the center. You Might Like

Tweets about this