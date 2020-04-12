Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus COVID-19: Southern railways complete conversion of 573 coaches into isolation wards

Coronavirus COVID-19: Southern railways complete conversion of 573 coaches into isolation wards

Zee News Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
As part of COVID-19 preparedness the southern railway completed the conversion of 573 coaches into isolation wards within the targeted time given by the Indian railways.  Indian Railways in consultation with Armed Forces Medical Services, Medical departments of various Zonal Railways and Ayushman Bharat had decided to convert 5000 numbers of ICF design Non-AC (GS & GSCN) coaches older than 15 years into quarantine or isolation coaches. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Preview of Cashman Isolation Center

Preview of Cashman Isolation Center 01:15

 Our first look at the isolation center in Cashman Fields. Delays have been due to the need to properly train staff to work in the center.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.