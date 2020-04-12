Coronavirus COVID-19: Southern railways complete conversion of 573 coaches into isolation wards
Sunday, 12 April 2020 () As part of COVID-19 preparedness the southern railway completed the conversion of 573 coaches into isolation wards within the targeted time given by the Indian railways. Indian Railways in consultation with Armed Forces Medical Services, Medical departments of various Zonal Railways and Ayushman Bharat had decided to convert 5000 numbers of ICF design Non-AC (GS & GSCN) coaches older than 15 years into quarantine or isolation coaches.