Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Six Taj hotel employees test positive for coronavirus

Six Taj hotel employees test positive for coronavirus

IndiaTimes Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ajaymehta02

#CancerDoc AjayMehta MD RT @SwarajyaMag: Coronavirus: Six Employees Of Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Hotel Test Positive, Undergoing Treatment https://t.co/qdiflsebX6 3 minutes ago

srinivas986

Srinivas RT @livemint: Taj Mahal Palace and Tower does not have any guests presently and only minimal staff is present https://t.co/za08bzT6EQ 30 minutes ago

mehraanupam

Anupam Mehrotra RT @ndtv: #Watch | Employees of Mumbai's Taj Hotel test positive for #coronavirus. https://t.co/7341PUAoXE 33 minutes ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News 6 Employees Of Mumbai’s Taj Hotel Test Positive For Coronavirus: Report https://t.co/z9ZGr7USrL 38 minutes ago

Hindi_SamacharN

Hindi Samachar (हिन्दी समाचार) News Six employees of Mumbai Taj Hotel test positive for coronavirus, hospitalised, Mumbai News in Hindi… https://t.co/KFmwbho6Vq 47 minutes ago

msnindia

MSN India Six Taj hotel employees test positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai https://t.co/9mfsahhnBR 49 minutes ago

imnirajraidas

Niraj Raidas RT @HTMumbai: #CoronavirusOutbreak | Six employees of Mumbai's Taj hotel test positive for #coronavirus https://t.co/sbjdKiGa4d https://t.… 57 minutes ago

airishatorn

Irisha RT @khaleejtimes: #Coronaviruspandemic: 6 employees of #Mumbai's #TajHotel test positive for #Covid19 https://t.co/7URBfUp0g7 https://t.co/… 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.