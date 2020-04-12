Global  

COVID-19: India's tally reaches 8356, death toll at 273

Mid-Day Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
With 34 deaths and 909 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8356, including 716 cured and discharged and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. At present, there are 7367 active COVID-19 cases in the country. "A total number of...
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 4 deaths & 28 cases: The challenges in curbing COVID-19 in Dharavi

4 deaths & 28 cases: The challenges in curbing COVID-19 in Dharavi 02:22

 The death toll due to COVID-19 has reached 4 in Asia's largest slum Dharavi. The total number of positive cases have also reached 28 and authorities are now working on war footing to curb the spread of COVID-9. However, Dharavi presents unique challenges to the administration in its bid to enforce...

