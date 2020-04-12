Global  

Dairy farmers in Maharashtra face hardship as milk supply falls amid coronavirus lockdown

Sunday, 12 April 2020
Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu. India's financial capital, Mumbai, has emerged as the epicentre of coronavirus spread in the country. The biggest challenge in Mumbai is containing the spread of coronavirus in Dharavi, considered one of the largest slums in the world.
