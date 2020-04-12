Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: 134 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra; state tally mounts to 1,895

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: 134 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra; state tally mounts to 1,895

DNA Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said the number of COVID-19 cases in India would have been 8.2 lakh by April 15, if no containment and lockdown measures were implemented.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hardk197

Hardik RT @bsindia: LIVE | No food during Covid-19 lockdown, mother throws 5 children into river in UP #COVID__19 #coronavirus Catch all the liv… 9 seconds ago

timesofindia

The Times Of India Madhya Pradesh: Two more die of Covid-19 in Indore, death toll in the city rises to 32, reports PTI quoting officia… https://t.co/Uu81jQiDTt 22 seconds ago

RAWATHARGOVIND

HARGOVIND RAWAT RT @ABPNews: #PunjabCoronavirusUpdate : Policeman's Hand Chopped Off In Attack By #Nihangs In Punjab During Lockdown LIVE Updates: https:/… 42 seconds ago

bsindia

Business Standard LIVE | No food during Covid-19 lockdown, mother throws 5 children into river in UP #COVID__19 #coronavirus Catch… https://t.co/gTwLAAYYS3 50 seconds ago

AsiavilleNews

Asiaville #DistanceForResistance ⚡️Disgusted and angry to read reports of 'educated' persons attacking doctors in their neighbourhood on baseless as… https://t.co/bxYwONGs4i 57 seconds ago

AsiavilleNews

Asiaville #DistanceForResistance ⚡️Three Indian nationals, staying at a local mosque in southern Nepal, have tested positive for the novel coronavir… https://t.co/3CoBuFk1ih 1 minute ago

S_P_Ganesh

Satya prem ganesh RT @the_hindu: Just in: Wearing a mask made mandatory in Ahmedabad by the civic body. Not wearing it will attract a fine of ₹1000 for first… 2 minutes ago

netshrink

Dr Soumitra Pathare RT @FinancialXpress: #Coronavirus 2 more death in #Pune, death toll in district now 31 | Latest Updates: https://t.co/JxjcWeGcrf 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.