Seven arrested for attacking police team in Punjab, chopping ASI's hand

Mid-Day Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Seven people, including five Nihang Sikhs, were arrested from a gurdwara in Punjab on Sunday, hours after an attack on a police team in Patiala in which an assistant sub inspector's hand was chopped off, police said. The seven people included five who were allegedly part of the attack outside a wholesale vegetable market in...
