Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: With two new fatalities in Indore, COVID-19 death toll in Madhya Pradesh mounts to 32
Sunday, 12 April 2020 () The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said the number of COVID-19 cases in India would have been 8.2 lakh by April 15, if no containment and lockdown measures were implemented.
According to Reuters, as of Friday the U.S. became the first country to report over 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day.
According to research data from Johns Hopkins University, 2,108 people died on Friday.
The US also exceeded half a million infections as of Saturday, with a total of 18,693...
