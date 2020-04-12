Global  

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Qasba, Kirni sectors of Jammu and Kashmir

Zee News Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Pakistan forces intiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Qasba and Kirni sectors of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (April 12). Army sources said that Pakistani troops resorted to ceasefire violation at 1340 hours forcing the Indian Army to give a befitting reply.
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Army retaliates to Pak shelling, targets terror launch pads across LoC

Watch: Army retaliates to Pak shelling, targets terror launch pads across LoC 01:40

 Indian army carried out precision of targeting terror launch pads across LoC. The retaliatory strike took place in Keran sector of Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara. The action, which came in response to unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan, was designed to destroy terror launch pads close to the...

