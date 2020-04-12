Pakistan violates ceasefire in Qasba, Kirni sectors of Jammu and Kashmir

Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Pakistan forces intiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Qasba and Kirni sectors of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (April 12). Army sources said that Pakistani troops resorted to ceasefire violation at 1340 hours forcing the Indian Army to give a befitting reply. 👓 View full article

