ITBP begins yoga classes for inmates at Covid-19 quarantine facility in Delhi

Over 150 inmates living at the ITBP Covid-19 quarantine facility in Delhi are being taught yoga by special instructors to reduce their stress as they await for their departure from the facility amidst the ongoing lockdown, officials said on Sunday. The border guarding force has deputed a team of its yoga experts to administer the protocol at the facility located in south-west Delhi's Chhawla area.


