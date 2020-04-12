Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > ITBP begins yoga classes for inmates at Covid-19 quarantine facility in Delhi

ITBP begins yoga classes for inmates at Covid-19 quarantine facility in Delhi

IndiaTimes Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Over 150 inmates living at the ITBP Covid-19 quarantine facility in Delhi are being taught yoga by special instructors to reduce their stress as they await for their departure from the facility amidst the ongoing lockdown, officials said on Sunday. The border guarding force has deputed a team of its yoga experts to administer the protocol at the facility located in south-west Delhi's Chhawla area.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Mumbai Civic Administration converted National Sports Club into quarantine facility

Mumbai Civic Administration converted National Sports Club into quarantine facility 01:28

 Mumbai Civic Administration converted National Sports Club into quarantine facility

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.