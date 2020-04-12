Global  

Delhi airport functional despite coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, handles cargo, special evacuation flights

Zee News Sunday, 12 April 2020
India is under total lockdown for past two weeks as a part of 3-week lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Commercial flight operations also came to a halt at the Delhi Airport on March 25, 2020 following the announcement of the lockdown.
 This freerunner in New Delhi is carrying on with hobby but still abiding by the country's coronavirus lockdown guidelines.

