Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Jennifer Winget shares throwback pictures of her Easter celebrations, says, 'Consider this our Good Friday'

Jennifer Winget shares throwback pictures of her Easter celebrations, says, 'Consider this our Good Friday'

Bollywood Life Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Jennifer Winget has a profound message as she tells fans to treat this Easter like a Good Friday and remember that Easter is just around the corner
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
News video: Good Friday

Good Friday

 How local churches will celebrate Easter & Good Friday in the Covid-19 pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShaheerUniverse

Shaheer🕊Universe✨ RT @bollywood_life: Jennifer Winget shares throwback pictures of her Easter celebrations, says, 'Consider this our Good Friday' #Jennifer… 6 minutes ago

imsorayaB

Soraya Brown🇱🇷 RT @NewsX: #CoronavirusLockdown: #JenniferWinget misses her traditional gathering of friends, family and food on Easter, shares throwback p… 20 minutes ago

bollywood_life

Bollywood Life Jennifer Winget shares throwback pictures of her Easter celebrations, says, 'Consider this our Good Friday'… https://t.co/E5D4ngMcfn 1 hour ago

indiacom

India.com @jenwinget Shares Slew of Throwback Pictures From #Easter Celebrations, Says 'Misses Her Family And Friends'. https://t.co/WnGUalPGri 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.