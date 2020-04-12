Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, parts of north India; epicentre at Pakistan`s Rajanpur

Zab RT @Dhara94160609: #UnitedAsimSquad Le 2020: Australia Fires Australia Floods Coronavirorous Pandemic Complete Lockdown Le Humans: Hamar… 1 minute ago

E-Today Online Earthquake in Delhi: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR amid lockdown https://t.co/zUtWnmrDCK https://t.co/n1Rzjije3v 1 minute ago

Sudarshan RT @airnewsalerts: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi.Details awaited #Earthquake https://t.co/jJEhypgA2Y 2 minutes ago

Steve Okoye⚕️ Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR. #earthquake Year 2020 to all of us : https://t.co/5wzTpsJYzk 3 minutes ago

nithin sudarsanan RT @syedwajahat7861: People run away from home, breaking the rules of Lockdown, Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi NCR #earthquake. http… 4 minutes ago

𝟙𝟘𝟘𝟘𝕋𝕣𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕠𝕟 𝔼𝕞𝕡𝕚𝕣𝕖™️🇦🇺 Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, 3.5 magnitude measured https://t.co/LAtzFpIQmA 4 minutes ago