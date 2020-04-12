Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, parts of north India; epicentre at Pakistan`s Rajanpur

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, parts of north India; epicentre at Pakistan`s Rajanpur

Zee News Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Mild tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR region and parts of north India on Sunday (April 12). 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ItsSDSharma

शर्मा जी का बेटा घर में #StaySafeStayHome 🙇 RT @theSocial_Guy: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR. #earthquake Year 2020 to all of us : https://t.co/N41hVyHCKJ 3 seconds ago

zab1985

Zab RT @Dhara94160609: #UnitedAsimSquad Le 2020: Australia Fires Australia Floods Coronavirorous Pandemic Complete Lockdown Le Humans: Hamar… 1 minute ago

ETodayOnline1

E-Today Online Earthquake in Delhi: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR amid lockdown https://t.co/zUtWnmrDCK https://t.co/n1Rzjije3v 1 minute ago

Sudarsh78723004

Sudarshan RT @airnewsalerts: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi.Details awaited #Earthquake https://t.co/jJEhypgA2Y 2 minutes ago

SteveOkoye4

Steve Okoye⚕️ Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR. #earthquake Year 2020 to all of us : https://t.co/5wzTpsJYzk 3 minutes ago

nithinsudarsana

nithin sudarsanan RT @syedwajahat7861: People run away from home, breaking the rules of Lockdown, Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi NCR #earthquake. http… 4 minutes ago

crypto_discuss

𝟙𝟘𝟘𝟘𝕋𝕣𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕠𝕟 𝔼𝕞𝕡𝕚𝕣𝕖™️🇦🇺 Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, 3.5 magnitude measured https://t.co/LAtzFpIQmA 4 minutes ago

awdhesh_ravi

Offshoot Delhi felt earthquake tremors of 3.5 on Richter scale...people over be like.. bc.. ghar pe rahoon ya Bahar jaun… https://t.co/xhH5hsEmE0 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.