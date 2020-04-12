Global  

3.5-magnitude earthquake felt in Delhi and neighbouring areas

IndiaTimes Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 with epicentre in Delhi shook the region, prompting panic-stricken people to rush out of their residences. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 5.45 pm. Its epicentre was in NCT Delhi at the depth of 8 km. There was no immediate report of any damage.
