Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Kerala Police thank superstar Kamal Haasan for his message appreciating their efforts to fight coronavirus COVID-19

Kerala Police thank superstar Kamal Haasan for his message appreciating their efforts to fight coronavirus COVID-19

Zee News Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
The Kerala Police Department expressed its gratitude to superstar Kamal Haasan for his message where he congratulated the Kerala government for a message which they shared as the coronavirus lockdown continues.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Jukin Media - Published
News video: Woman Juggles Soapbars to Send Message of Washing Hands During Coronavirus Pandemic

Woman Juggles Soapbars to Send Message of Washing Hands During Coronavirus Pandemic 00:21

 This retired teacher had an important message to share with everyone but with a cool trick. She juggled soap bars in her hand expertly to drive in the message of washing hands during the coronavirus pandemic. 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sunder_barange

Sunder Barange Kerala Police thank superstar Kamal Haasan for his message appreciating their efforts to fight coronavirus COVID-19 https://t.co/HmbytxWNY2 1 week ago

theupdaterpost

Daily News Kerala Police thank superstar Kamal Haasan for his message appreciating their efforts to fight coronavirus COVID-19 https://t.co/ciFS3FFo4M 1 week ago

iniyamoneythan

govind.kannan RT @Kamalinam_Naan: Kerala Police thank superstar Kamal Haasan for his message appreciating their efforts to fight coronavirus COVID-19 htt… 1 week ago

TargetPossible

Target is Possible Kerala Police thank superstar Kamal Haasan for his message appreciating their efforts to fight coronavirus COVID-19… https://t.co/GvzjJw1fD7 1 week ago

mh093976

Raj gosavi RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Kerala Police thank Kamal Haasan for his message appreciating their effort to fight #coronavirus #COVID19 https://t.c… 1 week ago

post_asia

Post of Asia Kerala Police thank superstar Kamal Haasan for his message appreciating their efforts to fight coronavirus COVID-19… https://t.co/XA9WcAJi0a 1 week ago

rollfair

Roller Fair Kerala Police thank superstar Kamal Haasan for his message appreciating their efforts to fight coronavirus COVID-19 https://t.co/Yb6mj1w6uz 1 week ago

quickclarity

Quickclarity Kerala Police thank superstar Kamal Haasan for his message appreciating their efforts to fight coronavirus COVID-19… https://t.co/9dSA3R821m 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.