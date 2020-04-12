Jaipur Police warns coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown violators with `Masakali 2.0 on loop` threat

Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, authorities are coming up with innvotaive ways to encourage people to stay at home. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published 1 day ago Police on patrol as Clapham Common park benches taped off by council during coronavirus lockdown 00:57 Clapham Common, London, on Saturday lunchtime (11 April) where Lambeth Council have taped off benches to prevent people from sitting down. Footage also shows police on patrol.