Doctors successfully re-implant ASI`s hand, chopped off in attack in Patiala, after 7.5-hour surgery

Zee News Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Assistant Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh's hand was severed in an attack by a group of Nihangs in Patiala today.
Doctors reattach severed hand of Punjab ASI

The doctors on Sunday successfully reattached the hand of a Punjab police inspector after it was chopped off by a group of Nihang Sikhs during an attack in...
