Assistant Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh's hand was severed in an attack by a group of Nihangs in Patiala today.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Doctors reattach severed hand of Punjab ASI The doctors on Sunday successfully reattached the hand of a Punjab police inspector after it was chopped off by a group of Nihang Sikhs during an attack in...

IndiaTimes 4 hours ago





Tweets about this I Connect Journal Doctors successfully re-implant ASI’s hand, chopped off in attack in Patiala, after 7.5-hour surgery | India News… https://t.co/myB2JfYDw6 12 minutes ago Target is Possible Doctors successfully re-implant ASI’s hand, chopped off in attack in Patiala, after 7.5-hour surgery | India News https://t.co/nTlv2Pem8j 20 minutes ago