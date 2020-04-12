Doctors successfully re-implant ASI's hand chopped off in attack in Patiala, after 7.5-hour surgery Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Assistant Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh's hand was severed in an attack by a group of Nihangs in Patiala today. 👓 View full article

