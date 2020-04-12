Global  

Lockdown delayed to oust Cong govt in MP: Kamal Nath

IndiaTimes Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has alleged that the Modi govt delayed preventive measures against coronavirus only to ensure that his govt was toppled in Bhopal, underlining that the lockdown was announced hours after Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as chief minister last month. He said it was the reason why coronavirus had spread wide in the country and why MP was the worst hit.
