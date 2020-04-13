Global  

Coronavirus COVID-19: Union Ministry of Home Affairs issues consolidated guidelines amid lockdown extension talks

Zee News Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Amid the talks of extension of nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in India, the Union Ministry Of Home Affairs on Saturday (April 12) released consolidated guidelines on the measures to be taken by different Ministries and Departments of Government of India, State/Union Territory Governments and State/ Union Territory Authorities for containment of COVID-19 epidemic in the country.
