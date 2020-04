End lockdown with Raj Bhawan, follow MHA warnings on coronavirus COVID-19 seriously: West Bengal Governor tells CM Mamata Banerjee

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Two days after Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) wrote to the West Bengal government raising objection over violation of coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown guidelines by the people in the state, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday (April 13) urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to end 'lockdown' with Raj Bhawan. 👓 View full article



