Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to "martyrs" who lost their lives in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and said, "their valour will inspire Indians for the years to come".

You Might Like

Tweets about this Only NamasteOnly Veggie RT @ob_serv_er: PM Modi pays tribute to martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre https://t.co/GyzMNzGgg3 4 minutes ago Anurudh Singh🇮🇳 RT @ABPNews: PM #Modi Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of #JallianwalaBaghMassacre https://t.co/4O6mgXsWLH 15 minutes ago Sanu RT @livemint: PM @narendramodi pays tribute to martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre https://t.co/Yrc5OGjkcI https://t.co/4ayoV7qLpU 16 minutes ago माधव PM Modi pays tribute to martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre https://t.co/GyzMNzGgg3 18 minutes ago Livemint PM @narendramodi pays tribute to martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre https://t.co/Yrc5OGjkcI https://t.co/4ayoV7qLpU 20 minutes ago E-Today Online PM Modi pays tribute to martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre https://t.co/FAmYxWQyTi https://t.co/PfL8RGEo9P 22 minutes ago Rajneesh kumar RT @TOIIndiaNews: PM Modi pays tribute to martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre https://t.co/tmsoN6s9gW 25 minutes ago Newsline Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: PM Modi pays tribute to martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre | India News https://t.co/aEtCt2DEC0 26 minutes ago