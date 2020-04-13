Global  

Mahabharat 13 April 2020 Episode written update: Bhim brutally kills Monster Bakasura

Monday, 13 April 2020
Mahabharat 13 April 2020 Episode Update: In today's episode the Brahman family is worried because of Monster Bakasur who eats a person every week. Kunti sends Bhim to the cave where Bhim ultimately kills Demon Bakasura giving relief to the villagers of Ek Chakra Nagari
