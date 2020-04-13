Coronavirus outbreak: 82 more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, state tally reaches 2064

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Eighty-two more cases of COVID19 have been reported in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2064. According to Maharashtra Health Department, out of the 82 new cases of COVID19, three are from Pune, 59 from Mumbai, 12 from Malegaon, five from Thane, one from Vasai Virar, and two from...


