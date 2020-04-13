Global  

Media professionals also frontline workers in fight against coronavirus COVID-19, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Zee News Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Monday (April 13)lauded the mediapersons and said that just like doctors, nurses and police personnel, mediapersons are also frontline workers in the fight against coronavirus COVID-19. Javadekar also advised the media persons to take care and follow all precautions.
