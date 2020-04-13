Media professionals also frontline workers in fight against coronavirus COVID-19, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Monday (April 13)lauded the mediapersons and said that just like doctors, nurses and police personnel, mediapersons are also frontline workers in the fight against coronavirus COVID-19. Javadekar also advised the media persons to take care and follow all precautions. 👓 View full article

