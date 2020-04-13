Global  

MEA urges embassies to strictly follow lockdown guidelines

IndiaTimes Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
"The MEA has been regularly issuing advisories for embassies and its personnel to strictly follow lockdown guidelines. We have issued a very limited number of curfew passes for essential work. We will continue to advise the diplomatic community to adhere to the lockdown guidelines as it is in their interest and well being of each and everyone," sources said.
